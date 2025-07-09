Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Vox Style Documentary Slide 4
Created by creative_atom
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1video
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Craft compelling videos with a professional touch using our Vox Style Documentary Slide template. Ideal for a wide range of content such as interviews and explainers, this stylized template features subtle animations that keep the focus on your story. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to ensure seamless integration into your project.
Similar templates
Best of creative_atom
By creative_atom
10s
2
4
8
Craft compelling videos with a professional touch using our Vox Style Documentary Slide template. Ideal for a wide range of content such as interviews and explainers, this stylized template features subtle animations that keep the focus on your story. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to ensure seamless integration into your project.
By creative_atom
10s
5
4
8
Craft compelling videos with a professional touch using our Vox Style Documentary Slide template. Ideal for a wide range of content such as interviews and explainers, this stylized template features subtle animations that keep the focus on your story. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to ensure seamless integration into your project.
By creative_atom
10s
2
6
8
Craft compelling videos with a professional touch using our Vox Style Documentary Slide template. Ideal for a wide range of content such as interviews and explainers, this stylized template features subtle animations that keep the focus on your story. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to ensure seamless integration into your project.
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help