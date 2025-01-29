en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Business Digital Reveal
00:00/00:25
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Danimotions
10exports
25 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
14texts
2fonts
1audio
Seamlessly blend sophistication and technology in your content with this Business Digital Reveal template. A virtual interface, orchestrated by a suave businessman, provides a canvas for your message. Customize the template with your logo and preferred text as the symphony of tech-inspired music and glitch effects herald your brand's presence. Create a widescreen masterpiece with this visually rich and customizable template.
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
By starlight_motion
21s
27
23
13
Immerse yourself in a narrative that captivates from slide to slide with our glitch-enhanced Digital Dream Slideshow template. Create a professional journey decked with tinted images, videos, and text that pulse with life. This versatile template lets you tweak logos, colors, and fonts for that tailor-made look right before you hit publish.
By S_WorX
18s
21
6
6
Remember the days of pixeled adventures and 8-bit heroes with our Retro Gaming template. Watch your brand come alive in a retro television, taking your audience back to classic gaming moments before showcasing your logo. Perfect for creating nostalgic intros or striking social media content. Customize it with your own assets and colors, and let the memories begin!
By d3luxxxe
15s
24
4
20
The Night City never sleeps... a dark night, heavy downpour and the city light that shines brighter than most of the stars in the sky, but there is one brighter of them all - your logo! The cinematic atmosphere and glitch distortion effects combine together to give you an awesome cyberpunk reveal.
By babayaga
22s
2
3
12
Dark and cinematic reveal with glitch distortion effect, interesting camera angles and spooky atmosphere. A great choice if you are looking for something subtle but sends a strong message.
By S_WorX
16s
2
6
9
Step back in time with our RetroTech and watch your modern brand emerge from the pixels of a nostalgic computer screen. This video template is perfect for making a retro splash on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Customize with your logo, text, and brand's color scheme to convey your message with a throwback flair. Ideal for iconic intros or impactful outros, it's vintage charm with your cutting-edge brand identity.
By S_WorX
15s
5
4
9
When technology meets creativity, we get the Binary Code template a high-definition gateway for showcasing who you are in the digital universe. Infused with futuristic flair, this template can be customized with your logo, tagline, and colors. It's the perfect intro for creators and innovators eager to reveal their cutting-edge identity.
By S_WorX
18s
4
7
5
Dive into the digital age with a bang using our Glitch Intro template. This animation isn't just a malfunction; it's a message that your brand is dynamic and modern. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, you can create a gripping full-screen experience that jumps off the screen and into your audience's imagination.
By AlexG1985
20s
5
2
13
Digital Logo is a stylish and dynamic After Effects template with a digital space which reveals your logo through a light glitch. Quickly create a fresh, tech themed animated video intro with this easy to use template. A cool intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, advertisements, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos.
Menu
Templates
Solutions