Cartoon Company Promo - Post
Created by Danimotions
8exports
25 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
2videos
1image
6texts
4fonts
1audio
Step into a world of whimsy with our versatile Cartoon Company Promo video template, where a cartoon businessman adds a touch of humor to your brand message. With a minimalist backdrop and charming animation, this template weaves your slogan into a colorful slide presentation. Ideal for advertising, educational content, and more, it allows full customization of logos, images, videos, and fonts to tell your brand's story in the most engaging way.
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
By Danimotions
25s
2
10
23
By Harchenko
18s
29
26
13
Modern Promo Stylish Intro is an eye-catching promo template perfect for presentations, promotions and news. Here is everything you need to get a stylish intro: dynamic transitions, clean typography and bright colors. Customizable with several colors, 4 video placeholders and your choice of logo or text.
By MotionBox
30s
2
12
3
Science and Medical Company Values is a cartoonish video template, with a woman scientist perfect to showcase your brand’s Company Values. Impress your audience with this fun and dynamically animated video template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By vivace_studio
23s
24
14
7
Cartoonish corporate job offer. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Shoeeb
29s
24
11
18
“You can’t sell it outside if you can’t sell it inside.” - Stan Slap. Make sure your internal communication is as professional and thought out as your external marketing. Show your employees (current and potential) what your company believes in and how they are an important part of it and position yourself as the leading employer in your industry. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By MotionBox
30s
7
7
4
Science and Medical Job Offer is a cartoonish video template, with a woman scientist perfect to showcase your brand’s job offers. Impress your audience with this fun and dynamically animated video template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By MotionBox
30s
21
13
4
Science and Medical Employee Interview is a cartoonish video template, with a woman scientist perfect to showcase your company’s Employee Interviews. Impress your audience with this fun and dynamically animated video template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Harchenko
18s
26
16
14
Colorama - Glitch Opener is a vibrant glitchy opener is more fun than laser tag. 4 multi-media placeholders, including a choice between logo or text, with lots of text and color make it perfect for intros, slideshows and promos.
