Cartoon Company Promo - Post

Templates
/
Employer Branding
15-30s
Post
Character
Stop Motion
Cartoon
Corporate
Gradient
Titles
More details
Cartoon Company Promo - Post - Original - Poster image
Danimotions profile image
Created by Danimotions
8exports
25 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
2videos
1image
6texts
4fonts
1audio
Step into a world of whimsy with our versatile Cartoon Company Promo video template, where a cartoon businessman adds a touch of humor to your brand message. With a minimalist backdrop and charming animation, this template weaves your slogan into a colorful slide presentation. Ideal for advertising, educational content, and more, it allows full customization of logos, images, videos, and fonts to tell your brand's story in the most engaging way.
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
Cartoon Company Promo Original theme video
Cartoon Company Promo
Edit
By Danimotions
25s
2
10
23
Step into a world of whimsy with our versatile Cartoon Company Promo video template, where a cartoon businessman adds a touch of humor to your brand message. With a minimalist backdrop and charming animation, this template weaves your slogan into a colorful slide presentation. Ideal for advertising, educational content, and more, it allows full customization of logos, images, videos, and fonts to tell your brand's story in the most engaging way.
Modern Promo Stylish Intro - Post Original theme video
Modern Promo Stylish Intro - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
18s
29
26
13
Modern Promo Stylish Intro is an eye-catching promo template perfect for presentations, promotions and news. Here is everything you need to get a stylish intro: dynamic transitions, clean typography and bright colors. Customizable with several colors, 4 video placeholders and your choice of logo or text.
Science and Medical Company Values Original theme video
Science and Medical Company Values
Edit
By MotionBox
30s
2
12
3
Science and Medical Company Values is a cartoonish video template, with a woman scientist perfect to showcase your brand’s Company Values. Impress your audience with this fun and dynamically animated video template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Funny Character Job Offer Original theme video
Funny Character Job Offer
Edit
By vivace_studio
23s
24
14
7
Cartoonish corporate job offer. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Minimal Company Values Original theme video
Minimal Company Values
Edit
By Shoeeb
29s
24
11
18
“You can’t sell it outside if you can’t sell it inside.” - Stan Slap. Make sure your internal communication is as professional and thought out as your external marketing. Show your employees (current and potential) what your company believes in and how they are an important part of it and position yourself as the leading employer in your industry. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Science and Medical Job Offer Original theme video
Science and Medical Job Offer
Edit
By MotionBox
30s
7
7
4
Science and Medical Job Offer is a cartoonish video template, with a woman scientist perfect to showcase your brand’s job offers. Impress your audience with this fun and dynamically animated video template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Science and Medical Employee Interview Original theme video
Science and Medical Employee Interview
Edit
By MotionBox
30s
21
13
4
Science and Medical Employee Interview is a cartoonish video template, with a woman scientist perfect to showcase your company’s Employee Interviews. Impress your audience with this fun and dynamically animated video template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Colorama - Glitch Opener - Post Original theme video
Colorama - Glitch Opener - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
18s
26
16
14
Colorama - Glitch Opener is a vibrant glitchy opener is more fun than laser tag. 4 multi-media placeholders, including a choice between logo or text, with lots of text and color make it perfect for intros, slideshows and promos.
