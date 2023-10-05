Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cinematic Glitch Trailer - Post - Original - Poster image

Cinematic Glitch Trailer - Post

00:40 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 25 fps · 17 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Glitch
Promo
Title sequence
Cinematic
Teaser
1.1Kexports
rating
Create a cinematic glitch trailer that blends bold titles, fast-cut media and a powerful logo reveal. This dark, digital design features letterbox framing, scanline wipes and tasteful distortion for a high-impact, modern look. Ideal for teasers, trailers and brand promos, you can easily customize the three title scenes, swap in your own footage or images, adjust effect colors and finish with a clean branded outro. Deliver a suspenseful, energetic edit that feels polished and professional across multiple aspect ratios.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us