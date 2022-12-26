Action Trailer 3 - Post
00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
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Deliver a high-impact opener that hits on every beat. This energetic template blends stomp-style typography, glitch transitions, zoom bursts and light leaks to craft a cinematic title sequence that ends on a bold logo reveal. Customize headlines, media, colors and fonts to fit your brand. Ideal for trailers, promos, teasers and channel intros across multiple aspect ratios. With dark, neon-accented styling and bold type, it keeps attention from first frame to last—ready to launch your message with speed and style.
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