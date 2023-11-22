Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Elegant Slideshow

00:55 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 24 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Elegant
Letterbox bars
Promo
Fluid animation
44.4Kexports
rating
Craft a refined promo or slideshow with smooth glass transitions, shimmering particles, and geometric mosaic builds. This cinematic, atmospheric design highlights your visuals and messages with graceful motion and tasteful typography. Easily customize text, media, colors, and fonts, then finish with a polished logo reveal. Ideal for branding, portfolios, product teasers, or event recaps across landscape, square, and vertical formats. Deliver a premium look with soft gradients, letterbox framing, and subtle film grain that adds depth and sophistication—no advanced skills required.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us