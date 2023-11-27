Glitch Galore Slide - Square

Create a high-impact promo with a modern glitch aesthetic. This fast-paced slideshow blends RGB split, chromatic aberration, film grain and multiscreen wall effects with kinetic titles and a bold logo reveal. Perfect for teasers, intros, and brand highlights, it supports multiple aspect ratios and easy customization. Swap in your media, edit headlines, tweak colors, and go. Dark cinematic framing and urban vibes keep it stylish while the transitions keep momentum high. Ideal for music-driven edits, product drops, or channel branding where punchy motion and clean messaging matter.