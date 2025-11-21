Try for free
Neon Mysterious Frame

Templates
/
Outro
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Atmospherics
Tree
Liquid
Nature
Neon
Glow
Light
Particles
Elegant
More details
Neon Mysterious Frame - Original - Poster image
Danimotions profile image
Created by Danimotions
10exports
7 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
25fps
1image
1audio
Step into a world of intrigue with our Neon Mysterious Frame video template, where your brand is the enigmatic heart of a lush, neon-lit setting. The mysterious allure of greenery hesitates only to spotlight your logo, radiantly framed by neon. Tailor it to reflect your essence by customizing the logo and colors. Perfect for gripping intros, this showcase is your ticket to storytelling excellence.
