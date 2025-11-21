Menu
Neon Mysterious Frame
Created by Danimotions
10exports
7 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
25fps
1image
1audio
Step into a world of intrigue with our Neon Mysterious Frame video template, where your brand is the enigmatic heart of a lush, neon-lit setting. The mysterious allure of greenery hesitates only to spotlight your logo, radiantly framed by neon. Tailor it to reflect your essence by customizing the logo and colors. Perfect for gripping intros, this showcase is your ticket to storytelling excellence.
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
By bbpixel
12s
7
3
13
Is this cool and unique logo animation your new intro? It takes only a few clicks to try it and you can test everything for free! Our Neon Stroke Logo Reveal is a dark and cinematic animation with a cyberpunk vibe where the outlines of your logo are animated with bright neon strokes.
By MissMotion
15s
6
3
15
Introducing a magical way to showcase your brand with our Christmas Tree Delight template! This captivating experience is perfect for YouTube intros, Facebook videos, and more. This holiday-inspired reveal will enchant your audience with festive flair, making it ideal for promotions or celebratory messages. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that sparkles with seasonal spirit.
By LuisBranco
8s
5
3
10
Create your intro with soft animation, composed of lights and particles. Customize logo, tagline, colors and extras options! Come check it out and start customizing!
By TippyTop
15s
5
3
20
Embrace the magic of the holidays with a Snowy Christmas reveal. Your brand appears amidst a serene winter scene, with gently falling snowflakes and the warm glow of the season. Perfect for heartfelt greetings or festive promotions, this customizable template lets your logo and message shine through the charm of a snow-kissed Christmas. Share the beauty and joy of the season with your audience!
By thundermotion2021
7s
2
3
5
Step into serenity with our Embrace of Nature template. Picture your logo rising gracefully from misty waters as dawn's light bathes a tranquil riverside setting. This reveal video brings your brand to life amidst nature's beauty, ideal for intros or solo spotlights on your eco-friendly ethos. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a masterpiece ready for the spotlight on any platform.
By AuroraMediaLab
7s
4
2
15
Welcome the holiday season with a dazzling display of lights in our Christmas Lights template. Watch as each bulb flickers to life, gracefully forming a tree shape and bringing your logo center stage with a sophisticated reflection. Customize with your brand's logo and colors to create a polished, ready-to-publish video that shines across all social platforms.
By bbpixel
10s
6
7
10
Lights revolve around your animated text and implodes into your Logo and tagline to start your nxt YouTube vlog, Twitch stream, gaming highlights, or any other video content you create, share and promote. Just enter the 4 values that define your brand, and upload your logo for a fully branded, professional intro video.
By TippyTop
13s
7
3
10
Introducing our Golden Glitter Reveal template, an elegant way to showcase your brand. Watch as golden glitter particles gracefully descend, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivates viewers. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
