Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vibrant Podcast Opener - Original - Poster image

Vibrant Podcast Opener

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 10 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Podcast
Promo
Bold
Microphone
7exports
rating
Launch your show with a vibrant podcast intro that grabs attention from the first frame. This bold, energetic opener blends colorful tinted footage, kinetic typography, and iconic microphone graphics to spotlight your channel, guests, dates, and calls to action. Clean grids and sliding panels keep everything stylish and on-brand, while subtle tape-noise texture adds character. Easily customize text, colors, and media to match your identity and episode theme. Ideal for promos, intros, and title sequences across channels, this template delivers pro polish and social-ready impact in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us