Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Podcast Intro - Original - Poster image

Stencil Swipe

00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 27 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Bold
Title sequence
Podcast
Intro
Paint reveal
10exports
rating
Launch your podcast with a punchy intro built around bold typography, brush-stroke transitions and cutout portraits. This kinetic title sequence is perfect for promoting episodes, teasing topics and introducing hosts in a modern, editorial style. Customize colors, text and images to match your brand, then export a vibrant, professional opener ready for any platform. With rhythmic motion and clean layouts, it delivers clear messaging, standout visuals and fast turnaround—ideal for creators, marketers and studios who want a memorable start to every show.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us