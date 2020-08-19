Colorful Brush Promo

Launch your message with bold, kinetic typography and vibrant color wipes. This opener blends brush-stroke reveals, seamless panel transitions, and striking centered titles to spotlight your words and visuals. Effortlessly swap text, images, and colors to match your brand or event. Ideal for promos, intros, art showcases, and commercial highlights, its energetic pacing and crisp design keep attention locked from first frame to last. Deliver a modern, eye-catching look that’s easy to customize and ready to share.