Art Brush Opener

Kick off your video with impact. This energetic opener blends bold typography, grunge textures and expressive brush-stroke reveals to showcase your headlines and imagery, then finishes on a crisp logo card. Ideal for promos, intros, reels and fast slideshow teasers, it features multiple text scenes, smooth transitions, and easily adjustable colors and fonts. Drop in your images and logo to craft a unique, artful reveal that suits brands, events, portfolios, travel and more. Designed to be quick to customize yet striking on screen, it’s a confident way to start any story.