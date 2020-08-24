Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Art Brush Opener - Original - Poster image

Art Brush Opener

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Grunge
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
908exports
rating
Kick off your video with impact. This energetic opener blends bold typography, grunge textures and expressive brush-stroke reveals to showcase your headlines and imagery, then finishes on a crisp logo card. Ideal for promos, intros, reels and fast slideshow teasers, it features multiple text scenes, smooth transitions, and easily adjustable colors and fonts. Drop in your images and logo to craft a unique, artful reveal that suits brands, events, portfolios, travel and more. Designed to be quick to customize yet striking on screen, it’s a confident way to start any story.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us