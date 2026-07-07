Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Bold Agressive Intro - Original - Poster image

Brush Fury

00:26 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 8 videos · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Promo
Stomp style
Bold
Brush strokes
8exports
rating
Fire up your next video with an energetic brush‑driven opener. This template blends bold typography, gritty textures and diagonal stripe backdrops for maximum impact. Swap in your photos, craft multiple headlines, and finish with a strong call to action. Smooth paint reveals, staggered motion and rhythmic slide‑ins keep the pace high from start to finish. Flexible color controls let you match any brand style while maintaining the striking duotone look. Ideal for intros, promos and dynamic title sequences when you need fast, aggressive visuals that grab attention instantly.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us