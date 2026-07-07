Brush Fury

Fire up your next video with an energetic brush‑driven opener. This template blends bold typography, gritty textures and diagonal stripe backdrops for maximum impact. Swap in your photos, craft multiple headlines, and finish with a strong call to action. Smooth paint reveals, staggered motion and rhythmic slide‑ins keep the pace high from start to finish. Flexible color controls let you match any brand style while maintaining the striking duotone look. Ideal for intros, promos and dynamic title sequences when you need fast, aggressive visuals that grab attention instantly.