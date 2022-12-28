Battlefield 2042 Stinger Transition

Add a high-impact stinger transition to your stream. This fast, transparent overlay sweeps diagonally across the screen with energetic light trails, subtle particles, and a bold duotone glow. It briefly showcases your logo mid-wipe, then clears to reveal the next scene. Fully customizable colors make it easy to match your brand. Perfect for streamers who want a sleek, futuristic look and seamless scene changes. Drag-and-drop your logo, adjust hues, and export a crisp, professional stinger ready for your broadcasting software.