Battlefield 2042 Stream Screen

Launch your livestream with a polished starting soon screen built for gaming and esports. Neon light trails, subtle particles, and occasional glitch accents create a high-tech atmosphere, while a bold title, logo spot, and a full row of social icons make your branding clear. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, logo, and social handles to match your channel. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and multi-platform streamers who want a sleek, consistent stream overlay.