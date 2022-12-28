Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Battlefield 2042 Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Battlefield 2042 Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Webcam overlay
Webcam frame
Gaming
Digital
1.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your facecam with a sleek, animated webcam overlay built for gaming streams. This transparent stream element features a central frame, a clean nameplate, and configurable info panels beneath. Customize colors, border width, corner style, and size presets to match your brand. Subtle glowing streaks and a smooth scanning effect add dynamic polish without overpowering gameplay. Designed to loop seamlessly, it’s perfect for Twitch and YouTube broadcasts, esports, and creators who want a professional, modern look. Easy to set up and tailor to your style—drop it over your footage and go live.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us