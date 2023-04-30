Colorful Stinger Transition

Give your videos and live streams a slick polish with this colorful liquid stinger transition. A vibrant gradient flows as a fluid wipe, briefly covering the screen before revealing the next scene. The design includes a centered logo option for quick branding, runs on a transparent alpha channel, and keeps motion smooth and energetic for seamless cuts. Ideal as a stream overlay or broadcast transition, it’s easy to customize colors and make it match your brand. Create eye‑catching scene changes with a modern, minimalist, abstract wave aesthetic.