Colorful Webcam Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.7Kexports
Give your live stream a fresh, professional touch with a colorful webcam overlay. This transparent frame features an animated gradient border and a clean name tag area, designed for stream elements across popular platforms. The loop-ready motion keeps your visuals lively without distraction. Adjust sizes, border thickness, and corner styling to match your brand. Ideal for gamers, creators, and presenters who want a unique, minimal yet vibrant look that complements any scene.
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