Give your livestream a polished look with a colorful stream screen featuring silky liquid gradients, bold titles, and a clean social footer. Customize the headline, subtitle and top line, switch social handles on or off, choose icon colors, and fine-tune sizes and spacing. Adjust fonts and brand colors to match your identity instantly. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps viewers engaged while they wait. Perfect for starting soon, intermissions, or any hold screen you need during broadcast.