Falling Triangles Background - Vertical

Transform your video with a sleek animated background of glowing geometric triangles cascading over a rich gradient. The soft particles and gentle motion create an atmospheric, modern look that suits intros, backplates, stream screens and social clips. Easily adjust background and particle colors to match your brand, and fine-tune blur and lens distortion for the perfect glow. Designed for clean, geometric aesthetics with a neon feel, this full-screen backdrop enhances titles, logos and footage without distraction. Perfect for creators seeking a polished, stylish visual layer that’s calm, elegant and versatile.