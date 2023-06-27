Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Glimmering Tides Background - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Glimmering Tides Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Abstract waves
Geometric
Fluid animation
13exports
rating
Bring motion to your scenes with a glowing, wavy animated background. Luminous lines flow diagonally while subtle film dust and grain add a tasteful grunge vibe. It’s ideal for intros, overlays, streams and social content. Tweak color gradients, glow and texture to match your brand or mood, and use it behind titles, logos or footage to add depth without distraction. With smooth, fluid motion and a calming pace, this abstract design enhances any project that needs atmosphere and polish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us