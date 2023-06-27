Glimmering Tides Background - Square

Bring motion to your scenes with a glowing, wavy animated background. Luminous lines flow diagonally while subtle film dust and grain add a tasteful grunge vibe. It’s ideal for intros, overlays, streams and social content. Tweak color gradients, glow and texture to match your brand or mood, and use it behind titles, logos or footage to add depth without distraction. With smooth, fluid motion and a calming pace, this abstract design enhances any project that needs atmosphere and polish.