Golden Alert Overlay

Give your live streams and videos a refined, premium touch with this transparent alert overlay. A sleek gold-framed banner and elegant typewriter reveal make messages stand out without overpowering your content. Customize width, height, and colors to match your brand. Use it for alerts, notifications, names, or short announcements. The minimalist layout is perfect as a lower third, centered banner, or corner callout, ensuring maximum readability on any background. Elevate your presentation with a tasteful, luxurious aesthetic that’s versatile, unobtrusive, and easy to integrate.