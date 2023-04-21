Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Golden Alert Overlay - Original - Poster image

Golden Alert Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream alert
Elegant
Minimal
Rectangle shape
938exports
rating
Give your live streams and videos a refined, premium touch with this transparent alert overlay. A sleek gold-framed banner and elegant typewriter reveal make messages stand out without overpowering your content. Customize width, height, and colors to match your brand. Use it for alerts, notifications, names, or short announcements. The minimalist layout is perfect as a lower third, centered banner, or corner callout, ensuring maximum readability on any background. Elevate your presentation with a tasteful, luxurious aesthetic that’s versatile, unobtrusive, and easy to integrate.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us