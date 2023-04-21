Golden Stream Screen

Make your livestream look premium with a refined starting screen built for streaming. A dark, elegant backdrop and gilded headline are accented by drifting golden particles and diagonal light streaks. Add your logo, change fonts and colors, and display social handles with customizable icons, sizes, and spacing. Ideal for starting soon, intermission, or be right back moments, this full-screen overlay keeps viewers engaged while you prepare. Designed for streamers, creators, and event hosts who want a polished, luxury aesthetic that’s easy to brand and reuse.