Golden Stinger Transition

Add a premium touch to your edits with a gold stinger transition overlay. Diagonal light trails and shimmering particles sweep across a dark canvas, briefly revealing your centered logo before returning to transparent. Purpose-built for live streams and video editing, it starts and ends fully transparent with a full-screen wipe in the middle for a clean, professional cut. The minimal, elegant design pairs luxury styling with energetic motion, making it perfect for inter-scene transitions, intros between segments, or branded stream breaks.