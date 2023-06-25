Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Hex Floor 3D Background - Square. - Original - Poster image

Hex Floor 3D Background - Square.

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Geometric
Hexagon grid
Minimal
15exports
rating
Give your content a modern edge with this 3D hexagon animated background. A clean, minimal honeycomb surface subtly rises and falls while the camera drifts for a refined geometric look. It’s ideal for intros, presentations, tech branding, livestreams, and overlays. The tint control lets you quickly adapt the palette to your brand or mood, while responsive layouts scale beautifully across widescreen, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. Smooth motion and a neutral tone keep focus on your message, making this a versatile, professional backdrop for any project.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
EnjoystX profile image
EnjoystX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX
Hexagon Tech Background - Square
By TippyTop
Edit
60fps
00:20
Hexagon Tech Background - Square Original theme video
Polygon Background Square
By TippyTop
Edit
60fps
00:20
Polygon Background Square Original theme video
Rotating Cubes - Square
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:20
Rotating Cubes - Square Original theme video
Sci-Fi Tunnel Background - Square
By TippyTop
Edit
60fps
00:20
Sci-Fi Tunnel Background - Square Original theme video
Shape Engine Background Square
By panaceaxd
Edit
60fps
00:20
Shape Engine Background Square Original theme video
Falling Triangles Background - Square
By EnjoystX
Edit
60fps
00:20
Falling Triangles Background - Square Original theme video
Infinity Twist Background - Square
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:20
Infinity Twist Background - Square Original theme video
Trendy Background - Square
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:20
Trendy Background - Square Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us