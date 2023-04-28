Letters Alert Overlay

Bring a fun educational vibe to your live streams with a playful alphabet-themed alert overlay. This transparent banner sits cleanly over gameplay or webcam, keeping your content visible while highlighting key events. Customize text, font, panel size, and vibrant colors to match your brand. The flat, minimal, geometric design stays legible at any scale and works for follower, subscriber, or donation notifications. Ideal for teachers, tutors, and family-friendly creators seeking cheerful visuals without clutter.