Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Letters Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Letters Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Webcam overlay
Stream elements
Flat design
Webcam frame
Alphabet letters
123exports
rating
Bring charm to your teaching or kid-focused streams with a playful, letter-themed webcam overlay. This transparent stream element features a centered facecam frame, a handy username bar, and a vibrant flat-design look that keeps your content clear and inviting. Easily customize colors, border width, size, and typography to match your brand. Ideal for tutors, classroom streams, and family-friendly creators on OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Add an educational touch without clutter—clean, readable, and made for engagement.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us