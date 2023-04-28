Letters Webcam Overlay

Bring charm to your teaching or kid-focused streams with a playful, letter-themed webcam overlay. This transparent stream element features a centered facecam frame, a handy username bar, and a vibrant flat-design look that keeps your content clear and inviting. Easily customize colors, border width, size, and typography to match your brand. Ideal for tutors, classroom streams, and family-friendly creators on OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Add an educational touch without clutter—clean, readable, and made for engagement.