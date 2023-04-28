Letters Stinger Transition

Bring a fun, educational vibe to your live content with a letter-themed stinger transition. This transparent overlay features a playful flat-design look, vibrant colors, and a centered logo moment for quick branding between scenes. Perfect for classrooms, tutorials, and learning channels, it’s easy to customize with your logo and color palette. The fast horizontal wipe cleanly covers a cut and returns to full transparency, making it ideal for OBS and other streaming setups. Elevate your production value and keep viewers engaged with a charming, school-inspired transition.