Plants Logo

Bring your brand to life with a lush nature logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics ident builds through drifting particles over dense foliage and a calm night backdrop, landing on a clean end card with your logo and tagline. It’s perfect for eco brands, outdoor products, wellness, or any project that needs an organic, atmospheric touch. Easily customize colors for background and particles, preserve your original logo palette, and fine-tune the text. Use it as a polished intro or a graceful outro to add a serene, natural vibe to your content.