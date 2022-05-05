Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Plants Logo - Original - Poster image

Plants Logo

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Nature
Outro
3D motion graphics
2.9Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a lush nature logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics ident builds through drifting particles over dense foliage and a calm night backdrop, landing on a clean end card with your logo and tagline. It’s perfect for eco brands, outdoor products, wellness, or any project that needs an organic, atmospheric touch. Easily customize colors for background and particles, preserve your original logo palette, and fine-tune the text. Use it as a polished intro or a graceful outro to add a serene, natural vibe to your content.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us