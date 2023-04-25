Radiant Spheres Stinger Transition

Give your stream a sleek upgrade with a neon stinger transition featuring glowing spheres on a dark backdrop. A bold diagonal wipe fully covers the screen to hide your cut, then cleanly reveals the next scene. The centered logo area keeps branding front and center, while smooth motion and vibrant gradients deliver a modern, professional finish. Works perfectly as a transparent overlay in streaming software and video editors. Customize colors and logo to match your brand and create seamless, energetic scene changes that stand out.