Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Radiant Spheres Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Radiant Spheres Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Glow
Circle shape
Full-screen wipe
2.2Kexports
rating
Give your stream a sleek upgrade with a neon stinger transition featuring glowing spheres on a dark backdrop. A bold diagonal wipe fully covers the screen to hide your cut, then cleanly reveals the next scene. The centered logo area keeps branding front and center, while smooth motion and vibrant gradients deliver a modern, professional finish. Works perfectly as a transparent overlay in streaming software and video editors. Customize colors and logo to match your brand and create seamless, energetic scene changes that stand out.
EnjoystX profile image
EnjoystX
Edit
Pack (4)
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX
Radiant Spheres Stream Screen
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:10
Radiant Spheres Stream Screen Original theme video
Radiant Spheres Webcam Overlay
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:10
Radiant Spheres Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Radiant Spheres Stinger Transition
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:02
Radiant Spheres Stinger Transition Original theme video
Radiant Spheres Alert Overlay
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:10
Radiant Spheres Alert Overlay Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us