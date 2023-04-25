Radiant Spheres Webcam Overlay

Level up your live stream with a sleek, neon-glow webcam overlay. This transparent stream element features a centered frame, a dedicated username bar, and lower info panels for key updates. Easily tailor colors, border width, corner style, spacing, and layout to match your branding. Designed for smooth looping and subtle motion, it complements gameplay, chat, or IRL content without distraction. Works great in popular broadcasting setups and helps your channel look polished and professional. Customize in seconds and bring a modern, eye-catching finish to your stream visuals.