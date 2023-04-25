Radiant Spheres Stream Screen

Give your channel a modern, neon-polished ‘starting soon’ screen. This stream overlay features glowing circular accents on a dark backdrop, a centered logo area, bold headline and subtitle, plus a clean social icon row for handles. Quickly tailor brand colors, icon styles, spacing, and typography to match your identity. Smooth, subtle motion keeps the scene lively without distraction. Perfect for intermissions, intros, or standby moments on any platform, this streamlined design enhances your presentation and keeps viewers engaged while you get ready to go live.