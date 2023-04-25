Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Radiant Spheres Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Radiant Spheres Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Glow
Circle shape
Dark
6Kexports
rating
Give your channel a modern, neon-polished ‘starting soon’ screen. This stream overlay features glowing circular accents on a dark backdrop, a centered logo area, bold headline and subtitle, plus a clean social icon row for handles. Quickly tailor brand colors, icon styles, spacing, and typography to match your identity. Smooth, subtle motion keeps the scene lively without distraction. Perfect for intermissions, intros, or standby moments on any platform, this streamlined design enhances your presentation and keeps viewers engaged while you get ready to go live.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us