Bring springtime calm to your stream with a charming sakura alert overlay. This transparent, floral banner features a gentle cartoon aesthetic and pastel gradients, perfect for relaxing broadcasts. It’s easy to tailor with custom text, fonts, colors, and adjustable sizing to suit any layout. Smooth, subtle animation keeps the focus on your message without overwhelming your scene. Ideal for notifications across any livestream platform, this elegant overlay adds a polished, nature-inspired touch that viewers will love.