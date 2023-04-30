Sakura Stinger Transition

Bring a touch of spring to your stream with a charming floral stinger transition. Delicate cherry blossoms in a clean, cartoon 2D style frame your centered logo as a smooth, full-screen wipe hides the cut and seamlessly reveals your next scene. Built for streaming overlays, it starts and ends fully transparent, ensuring professional transitions without blocking content. Customize colors to match your brand and enjoy a calm, cozy vibe that feels fresh and nature-inspired. Ideal for streamers seeking an elegant, minimal and polished transition that’s easy to apply and delightful to watch.