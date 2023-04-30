Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sakura Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Sakura Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Floral
Spring
Cartoon
712exports
rating
Bring a touch of spring to your stream with a charming floral stinger transition. Delicate cherry blossoms in a clean, cartoon 2D style frame your centered logo as a smooth, full-screen wipe hides the cut and seamlessly reveals your next scene. Built for streaming overlays, it starts and ends fully transparent, ensuring professional transitions without blocking content. Customize colors to match your brand and enjoy a calm, cozy vibe that feels fresh and nature-inspired. Ideal for streamers seeking an elegant, minimal and polished transition that’s easy to apply and delightful to watch.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us