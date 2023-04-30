Sakura Stream Screen

Set a serene tone for your stream with a sakura-inspired screen that blends flat-cartoon illustration and pastel florals. This stream screen features a centered headline area, room for a logo, and a tidy row of social handles to guide viewers to your channels. Customize colors, typography, icon style and spacing to fit your brand. Gentle motion and balanced composition create a relaxing pre-show atmosphere your audience will love. Ideal for creators who want elegant, nature-themed stream elements that feel fresh, minimal and friendly—perfect for springtime aesthetics year-round.