Trendy Stinger Transition

Create a polished, professional scene change with this minimalist stinger transition. Designed as a transparent overlay, it starts and ends fully clear to perfectly mask your cut. A centered logo animation and tasteful light beams unfold over a tiled floor pattern, delivering an elegant, hi‑tech look that fits any brand. Ideal for streamers and content creators seeking a quick, modern touch, this stinger is easy to customize and blends seamlessly with your existing graphics. Update colors and logo to match your identity and elevate your broadcast in seconds.