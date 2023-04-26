Trendy Stinger Transition
00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
1Kexports
Create a polished, professional scene change with this minimalist stinger transition. Designed as a transparent overlay, it starts and ends fully clear to perfectly mask your cut. A centered logo animation and tasteful light beams unfold over a tiled floor pattern, delivering an elegant, hi‑tech look that fits any brand. Ideal for streamers and content creators seeking a quick, modern touch, this stinger is easy to customize and blends seamlessly with your existing graphics. Update colors and logo to match your identity and elevate your broadcast in seconds.
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