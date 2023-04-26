Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Trendy Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Trendy Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Minimal
Line wipe
Logo animation
1Kexports
rating
Create a polished, professional scene change with this minimalist stinger transition. Designed as a transparent overlay, it starts and ends fully clear to perfectly mask your cut. A centered logo animation and tasteful light beams unfold over a tiled floor pattern, delivering an elegant, hi‑tech look that fits any brand. Ideal for streamers and content creators seeking a quick, modern touch, this stinger is easy to customize and blends seamlessly with your existing graphics. Update colors and logo to match your identity and elevate your broadcast in seconds.
EnjoystX profile image
EnjoystX
Edit
Pack (4)
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX
Trendy Stream Screen
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:10
Trendy Stream Screen Original theme video
Trendy Webcam Overlay
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:10
Trendy Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Trendy Stinger Transition
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:02
Trendy Stinger Transition Original theme video
Trendy Alert Overlay
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:10
Trendy Alert Overlay Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us