Trendy Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a polished look with a clean, transparent webcam overlay. This minimal, dark design highlights your facecam while keeping focus on your content. A centered frame, top username bar, and lower info panels create a tidy layout for gameplay, chatting, or intermissions. Fine-tune colors, border width, size, and corner style to match your brand. The subtle motion and glow add depth without distraction, making it ideal for Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook Gaming. Set it up in minutes and keep your visuals consistent and professional across every scene.