Trendy Stream Screen

Set the tone for your live stream with a modern, minimal starting soon screen. A glowing light beam washes over a dark, 3D floor for an elegant, immersive look. Showcase your brand with a logo, bold title and subtitle, and a neat row of social icons. Colors, fonts, and sizes are fully customizable, so matching your channel style is effortless. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps viewers engaged during intermissions or pre-show moments. Use this clean stream overlay to elevate your broadcast presence and guide your audience from standby to showtime with confidence.