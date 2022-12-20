Valorant Stinger Transition

Give your stream a professional punch with a clean, high-impact stinger transition. This overlay starts and ends fully transparent for seamless scene changes, using a bold diagonal wipe over a moody, gradient background with subtle flowing light. It’s optimized for gaming and esports content, and includes simple color controls to match your brand. The smooth motion and minimal style keep focus on your content while delivering a crisp, modern cut between scenes. Perfect for streamers who want fast, polished transitions without the clutter.