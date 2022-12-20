Valorant Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a clean, professional look with this transparent webcam overlay. The centered facecam frame features a dedicated username tab and two lower info panels for stats or labels. Customize colors, borders, and accents to match your brand, and fine‑tune panel spacing, sizing, and layout options for a perfect fit. Subtle light sweeps add polish without distracting your audience. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and any live broadcast setup, this minimal, glossy overlay keeps your content front and center while reinforcing your channel identity.