Valorant Stream Screen
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.9Kexports
Build a polished starting screen for your live stream in seconds. This minimal design features a smooth gradient background, centered headline and subtitle, and a neat row of social icons for quick branding. Customize your logo, fonts, colors, and icon styling to match your channel. Subtle glow and relaxed motion make it ideal for pre-show waiting, intermissions, or breaks. Perfect for creators on Twitch, YouTube, and more who want a clean, modern stream overlay that’s easy to read and ready to loop.
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