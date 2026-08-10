Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bold Drift 1 - Original - Poster image

Bold Drift 1

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Outline text
Slide-in
20exports
rating
Make your message stand out with a clean, bold motion title. This transparent overlay features modern, minimal typography with smooth, staggered reveals and an optional subtitle. Perfect for chapter openers, on-screen IDs, and social captions, it’s easy to brand by adjusting fonts, sizes, and colors. The refined outline-to-fill look delivers stylish impact without clutter, while the steady pacing keeps attention on your words. Drop it over any footage, match your brand palette, and export in seconds for a polished, professional result.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us