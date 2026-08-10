Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bold Drift 3 - Original - Poster image

Bold Drift 3

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Text mask
Line wipe
11exports
rating
Make your message unforgettable with a clean, bold motion title overlay. This minimal design features a large, centered headline with an optional supporting line, revealed by smooth line wipes and a subtle reflection sweep. It exports with transparency, so you can layer it over any footage. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, and colors, and pick from multiple style modes to fit your brand. Perfect for chapter openers, intros, announcements, reels, and promos where clarity and impact matter. Deliver premium typography-led visuals in seconds with a streamlined, modern look that works across platforms.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us