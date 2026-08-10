Bold Drift 3

Make your message unforgettable with a clean, bold motion title overlay. This minimal design features a large, centered headline with an optional supporting line, revealed by smooth line wipes and a subtle reflection sweep. It exports with transparency, so you can layer it over any footage. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, and colors, and pick from multiple style modes to fit your brand. Perfect for chapter openers, intros, announcements, reels, and promos where clarity and impact matter. Deliver premium typography-led visuals in seconds with a streamlined, modern look that works across platforms.