Bold Drift 4

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features clean, oversized typography, crisp line‑wipe reveals, and an outline text accent for extra punch. It starts and ends fully transparent, making it perfect for intros, chapter openers, and social videos. Easily edit two lines of text, adjust fonts and sizes, and choose stylistic variants to match your brand. Designed for clarity and impact, this title template keeps the focus on your words while delivering professional motion design polish.