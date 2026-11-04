SaaS Sprint - Square
00:26 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 6 images · 57 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
9exports
Launch your product with a fast, polished kinetic‑typography promo. This square template blends bold, minimal type with smooth gradients, a realistic smartphone mockup, partner logos and a clear CTA. Customize headlines, subcopy and fonts, drop in your logo, swap partner marks, and showcase your own app screens with brand colors. Snappy slide‑ins, staggered builds and a subtle typewriter accent keep attention while metric panels build trust. Finish with a clean logo and URL outro for strong recall. Ideal for app launches, SaaS updates and performance ads where clarity, speed and conversion matter.
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