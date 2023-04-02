Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Clean Rotating Outline - Post - Original - Poster image

3D Clean Rotating Outline - Post

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Minimal
259exports
rating
Unveil your brand with a sleek, minimalist 3D logo animation. An elegant accordion outline folds into a refined rectangular frame as soft lens flares and bokeh accent the scene. Your logo takes center stage with a clean tagline, ideal for intros, outros, and brand idents. Customize colors for the background, borders, logo, and text to match your identity. Smooth, glossy motion and tasteful lighting deliver a premium look that works across 16:9, 1:1, 9:16, and 4:5 formats. A modern, elegant choice for creators seeking a polished logo animation without visual clutter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Goldenmotion
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us