Action Trailer 1
00:45 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 18 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
13.6Kexports
Create a high-energy opener that grabs attention from the first frame. This dynamic stomp-style template blends bold typography, glitch transitions, cinematic light leaks and dramatic lighting to craft a powerful trailer look. Seamlessly showcase multiple media clips with rhythmic cuts, sweeping scan bars, mosaic builds and stylish overlays, then finish strong on a clean brand end card. Perfect for promos, intros, teasers and fast-paced highlight reels, it’s easy to customize with your own text, media and logo for a polished, modern result.
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