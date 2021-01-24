Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Action Trailer 1 - Original - Poster image

Action Trailer 1

00:45 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 18 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Promo
Glitch
Title sequence
13.6Kexports
rating
Create a high-energy opener that grabs attention from the first frame. This dynamic stomp-style template blends bold typography, glitch transitions, cinematic light leaks and dramatic lighting to craft a powerful trailer look. Seamlessly showcase multiple media clips with rhythmic cuts, sweeping scan bars, mosaic builds and stylish overlays, then finish strong on a clean brand end card. Perfect for promos, intros, teasers and fast-paced highlight reels, it’s easy to customize with your own text, media and logo for a polished, modern result.
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Goldenmotion
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Action Trailer 1
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Action Trailer 1 Original theme video
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By Goldenmotion
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00:30
Action Trailer 2 Original theme video
Action Trailer 3
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00:20
Action Trailer 3 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us