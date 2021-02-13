Action Trailer 2
00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7.3Kexports
Build a punchy, trailer-style promo with glitch-driven transitions, bold typography, and a dark cinematic look. This energetic opener moves fast through multiple scenes, combining sliding panels, dot‑grid textures, RGB split, and light leaks to showcase your visuals and headlines. Finish with a clean logo and tagline for a powerful brand hit. Ideal for intros, teasers, events, and product highlights, it’s easy to customize with your media, fonts, and colors to match any brand.
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