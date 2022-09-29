Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Outline 3D Logo 3 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Clean Outline 3D Logo 3 - Vertical

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
37.5Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a clean, minimalist 3D logo reveal. This modern animation builds your mark from sleek outlines into a bold extruded form, accented by a refined long shadow and subtle lens flare. Designed for intros and outros, it features smooth, elegant motion and a monochrome aesthetic that suits any identity. Easily customize background, borders, logo color treatment, and tagline to match your branding. Perfect for agencies, creators, and businesses seeking a polished logo animation with 3D motion graphics style and contemporary simplicity.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Goldenmotion
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Themes (6)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us