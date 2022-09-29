Clean Outline 3D Logo 3 - Vertical

Launch your brand with a clean, minimalist 3D logo reveal. This modern animation builds your mark from sleek outlines into a bold extruded form, accented by a refined long shadow and subtle lens flare. Designed for intros and outros, it features smooth, elegant motion and a monochrome aesthetic that suits any identity. Easily customize background, borders, logo color treatment, and tagline to match your branding. Perfect for agencies, creators, and businesses seeking a polished logo animation with 3D motion graphics style and contemporary simplicity.